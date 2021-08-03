WHS duo picks up TSWA honors

Waxahachie High School baseball teammates Jared Thomas and Xavien Thompson enjoyed plenty of accolades during the 2021 spring season. This weekend, they received even more recognition.

Senior-to-be Thomas was named first-team all-state in Class 6A by the Texas Sports Writers Association. Thomas, who has verbally committed to the University of Texas, was honored as an outfielder but made his mark on the mound as well as the lefthander was 6-3 on the year with an earned-run average of 0.82. Thomas will be returning to the diamond in 2022 for his senior season.

Thompson, who graduated from WHS in May, was selected to the TSWA’s Class 6A honorable-mention all-state team. Thompson, who is headed to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor to play baseball, is a 5-foot-10 lefthander who also pitches. He batted .413 with a team-high six home runs and 40 runs scored this past season.

Both players were previously honored by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association. Thompson was selected to the 2021 Class 6A Elite Team by the THSBCA, while Thomas was chosen as third-team all-state.

Both players earned superlative honors from District 11-6A coaches at the end of the 2021 season. Thomas was named the district’s Offensive Player of the Year, while Thompson was the Defensive Player of the Year.

The Indians this spring finished 24-10 and advanced to the second round of the Class 6A Region II playoffs.

The only other player from District 11-6A on the TSWA all-state baseball team was Waco Midway senior catcher Cort Castle, who was honorable mention all-state.