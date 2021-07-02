2021 Ellis baseball team announced
Honorees listed for performance this spring; athlete of year revealed
The Waxahachie Daily Light is proud to announce its second Ellis County High School Sports Awards baseball team to conclude the 2020-2021 celebration of high school sports all-stars.
These student-athletes are featured in a graphic in this weekend’s paper.
The Daily Light staff began what is now called the Ellis County High School Sports Awards program in 2019. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.
Finalists for superlative awards for baseball are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the 2021 Ellis County High School Sports Awards presentation show. This star-studded, on-demand broadcast, featuring the biggest names in professional sports and the top student athletes from Ellis County, premiered on Monday, June 28 and honors the top athletes from 14 high schools within the county.
This year’s Ellis County High School Sports Awards teams will have a slightly different format. This year, instead of first and second teams, all honorees will be presented equally as members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards team and honorable mentions are being listed separately. Also, instead of coach of the year awards for each sport, we will be compiling a list of finalists for overall Coach of the Year awards in the spring that will encompass all sports.
Members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards 2020-2021 Baseball Team are, listed alphabetically:
Player of the Year Finalists
Andrew Graham, Jr., Mid. Heritage
Ethan Starks, Sr., Life Waxahachie
Jared Thomas, Jr., Waxahachie
Team members
Elyjah Berry, Sr., Life Waxahachie
Wesley Bryant, Soph., Ovilla Christian
Andrew Graham, Jr., Mid. Heritage
Nathan Humphreys, Sr., Midlothian
Clayton Jenkins, Sr., Ennis
Casey Kelly, Sr., Waxahachie
Jeremiah Sanchez, Jr., Ennis
Ethan Starks, Sr., Life Waxahachie
Jared Thomas, Jr., Waxahachie
Xavien Thompson, Sr., Waxahachie
Michael Todd, Sr., Maypearl
Gage Wafer, Sr., Italy
Honorable mention
Nate Aguinaga, Ferris
Aidan Castillo, Ennis
Dylan Clark, Ferris
Caden Copeland, Midlothian
Ryan Diaz, Ennis
Jake Frazier, Maypearl
Jeremiah Fultz, Life Waxahachie
Kanon Gajdica, Ferris
Reese Janek, Italy
Julian Keys, Life Waxahachie
Kevin Rasberry, Italy
Brady Redmon, Midlothian
Luke Regas, Ennis
Lucas Seymore, Ovilla Christian
Jack Shackelford, Ovilla Christian