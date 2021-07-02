2021 Ellis baseball team announced

The Waxahachie Daily Light is proud to announce its second Ellis County High School Sports Awards baseball team to conclude the 2020-2021 celebration of high school sports all-stars.

These student-athletes are featured in a graphic in this weekend’s paper.

The Daily Light staff began what is now called the Ellis County High School Sports Awards program in 2019. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.

Finalists for superlative awards for baseball are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the 2021 Ellis County High School Sports Awards presentation show. This star-studded, on-demand broadcast, featuring the biggest names in professional sports and the top student athletes from Ellis County, premiered on Monday, June 28 and honors the top athletes from 14 high schools within the county.

This year’s Ellis County High School Sports Awards teams will have a slightly different format. This year, instead of first and second teams, all honorees will be presented equally as members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards team and honorable mentions are being listed separately. Also, instead of coach of the year awards for each sport, we will be compiling a list of finalists for overall Coach of the Year awards in the spring that will encompass all sports.

Members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards 2020-2021 Baseball Team are, listed alphabetically:

Player of the Year Finalists

Andrew Graham, Jr., Mid. Heritage

Ethan Starks, Sr., Life Waxahachie

Jared Thomas, Jr., Waxahachie

Team members

Elyjah Berry, Sr., Life Waxahachie

Wesley Bryant, Soph., Ovilla Christian

Andrew Graham, Jr., Mid. Heritage

Nathan Humphreys, Sr., Midlothian

Clayton Jenkins, Sr., Ennis

Casey Kelly, Sr., Waxahachie

Jeremiah Sanchez, Jr., Ennis

Ethan Starks, Sr., Life Waxahachie

Jared Thomas, Jr., Waxahachie

Xavien Thompson, Sr., Waxahachie

Michael Todd, Sr., Maypearl

Gage Wafer, Sr., Italy

Honorable mention

Nate Aguinaga, Ferris

Aidan Castillo, Ennis

Dylan Clark, Ferris

Caden Copeland, Midlothian

Ryan Diaz, Ennis

Jake Frazier, Maypearl

Jeremiah Fultz, Life Waxahachie

Kanon Gajdica, Ferris

Reese Janek, Italy

Julian Keys, Life Waxahachie

Kevin Rasberry, Italy

Brady Redmon, Midlothian

Luke Regas, Ennis

Lucas Seymore, Ovilla Christian

Jack Shackelford, Ovilla Christian