WHS duo earns THSBCA honors

Two members of the Waxahachie High School baseball team have been honored by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Senior outfielder Xavien Thompson has been selected to the 2021 Class 6A Elite Team by the THSBCA. Thompson, who is headed to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor to play baseball, is a 5-foot-10 lefthander who also pitches. He batted .413 with a team-high six home runs and 40 runs scored this past season.

Also receiving honors from the THSBCA was junior Jared Thomas, who was chosen as third-team All-State as an outfielder. Thomas, who has verbally committed to the University of Texas, was 6-3 on the year with an earned-run average of 0.82.

Both players earned superlative honors from District 11-6A coaches at the end of the season. Thomas was named the district’s Offensive Player of the Year, while Thompson was the Defensive Player of the Year.

The Indians this spring finished 24-10 and advanced to the second round of the Class 6A Region II playoffs.