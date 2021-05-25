Ennis falls to Corsicana in Game 3

Don Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

DUNCANVILLE — The Tigers from Corsicana were once again designated as the visiting team and the Ennis Lions hoped for a repeat of the previous day — but today was a different day.

The Tigers scored early and often mainly benefiting from jittery nerves and wildness from starting pitcher Nick Novy as well as the damp playing conditions, ending the Lions’ season with a 10-0 five-inning loss. Corsicana was able to manufacture 4 runs from 6 walks, 4 wild pitches and a throw to second that sailed into center field due to a slippery ball.

With the weather taking a turn back to what it was like earlier in the week it looked as if Saturday’s Game 3 of a Class 5A Region II quarterfinal series between the Lions and Tigers might have to be delayed for a bit. That is where the benefit of artificial turf comes in and although the game started in a constant mist both teams played through it and came out on the other side.

Leading 4-0 going to the bottom of the first it looked as if the Tigers might have the same luck or lack of that Ennis had in the top of the inning as Jeremiah Sanchez drew a lead-off walk, but he was left stranded on third as the inning ended.

Corsicana added an additional 3 runs in the top of the second with the aid of 3 hits, and a hit by pitch. Ennis continued to struggle with getting runners on and being able to get the big hits that they had gotten on Friday. The Lions were unable to manufacture anything in the second even though they had a walk, a scary hit by pitch that knocked the helmet off of Ryan Todd and an error.

For good measure the Tigers added a single run in the top of the third as well as 2 more in the top of the 5th inning. The last 2 runs put the 10 run rule in play and if Ennis did not get at least 1 run in the bottom of the inning the game would be called.

Ennis was able to advance a runner to second with one out but a line drive by Luke Regas was speared by the Tigers shortstop who the flipped the ball to the second baseman for the double play that ended the Lions season.

The Lions finished the year at 20-14-2.

Class 4A Region II

Melissa 10-12, Life Waxahachie 0-1 (first game 6 innings)

IRVING — A historic baseball season came to a close for the Life Waxahachie Mustangs as they dropped two games to the Melissa Cardinals at MacArthur High School on Friday and Saturday.

The Mustangs (13-15-3) went the full seven innings against the Cardinals on Saturday in Game 2, but allowed seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to spoil a competitive showing.

Mustang starter Dominic Ortiz kept his team in the game with six solid innings, and the score was 5-1 after six as an error off the bat of Julian Keys allowed Elyjah Berry to score Life’s first and only run of the series.

But Ortiz tired in the top of the seventh, and the Cardinals’ first six batters reached base as Melissa blew the game open.

In Friday’s Game 1, Melissa’s Hayden Schafer pitched a six-inning two-hit shutout as the Cards run-ruled the Mustangs, 10-0.

Much as in Game 2, the Mustangs kept the game close until the Cardinals ended the game on the run rule with five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Ethan Starks allowed four earned runs on seven hits in five-plus innings, but he too ran into trouble in the sixth and final inning.

Melissa will face Texarkana Pleasant Grove in the 4A Region II semifinals this coming week.

The Mustangs last week upset No. 6 Celina in three games, winning Game 3 on a walk-off double by catcher Joey Olveda.