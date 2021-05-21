Indians receive 11-6A baseball honors

Daily Light report

Following a successful season in which the team advanced to the area round of the Class 6A Region II baseball playoffs, the Waxahachie Indians were rewarded with three superlative honors and eight total selections on the all-District 11-6A squad that was chosen by a vote of district coaches at the end of the season.

Leading the way were junior pitcher and first baseman Jared Thomas, who was named the district’s Offensive Player of the Year; senior outfielder Xavien Thompson, who was the Defensive Player of the Year; and sophomore catcher Jaxon Crow, who is the district’s Underclass Player of the Year.

The Tribe also garnered a pair of first-team all-district selections as senior pitcher Casey Kelly and junior outfielder Jacob Cruz were chosen.

Senior third baseman Anthony Mata and freshman designated hitter Joel Jurkash were named to the second team, and senior first baseman Cade Davis was honorable mention.

The Indians finished the season with a 24-10 final record and dedicated the entire year to senior Austin Elbert, who lost his life as a result of a traffic accident on Sept. 22. Elbert would have been one of a dozen seniors on the Indians’ varsity roster.