Ellis County diamond playoff pairings

Daily Light report

Baseball

Area round

Class 6A Region II

Waxahachie vs. Wylie, Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Wed. at Royse City; Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Thu. at Duncanville; Game 3: 1 p.m. Sat. at Royse City

Class 5A Region II

Ennis vs. Texarkana Texas High, Game 1: 7 p.m. Thu. at Midlothian; Game 2: 7 p.m. Fri. at Texas High; Game 3: noon Sat. at Royse City

Class 4A Region II

Life Waxahachie vs. Celina, Game 1: 4:30 p.m. Thu. at Life; Games 2 & 3: 5 p.m, Fri. at Celina

Class 3A Region II

Maypearl vs. Emory Rains, Game 1: 7 p.m. Thu. at Nevada Community; Game 2: 7 p.m. Fri. at Nevada Community; Game 3: 1 p.m. Sat. at Nevada Community

Class 2A Region II

Italy vs. Valley Springs, Game 1: 5 p.m Thu. at Whitney; Game 2: 5 p.m. Fri. at Whitney; Game 3: noon Sat. at Whitney

Softball

Region quarterfinals

Class 2A Region II

Italy vs. Bosqueville, Game 1: 6 p.m. Thu. at Whitney; Game 2: 6 p.m. Fri. at Whitney; Game 3: 11 a.m. Sat. at Whitney