Baseball roundup: Ennis gets past North Forney in 3

Daily Light report

IRVING — Trailing one game to none to North Forney in their Class 5A Region II bi-district playoff series, the Ennis Lions bounced back in a big way over the weekend, winning two games in a row and capping it with a 5-2 victory on Saturday at Irving High School.

In the deciding Game 3, there was little drama as starter Nick Novy pitched six shutout innings to earn the win. Drayke Montelongo got the first two outs in the seventh before Jeremiah Sanchez came on and got the final out for the save.

Luke Regas was 3-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored for the Lions (17-12-2), and Ryan Diaz was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

After suffering a walk-off loss in the opener on Thursday, the Lions returned the favor on Friday night in Irving with a 3-2 victory in nine innings as Eric Stanley doubled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth to square the series.

Stanley batted 2-for-4 and finished with two RBI. Ashton Ehly was 2-for-3 and Diaz added a double and scored twice. Sanchez picked up the win in relief of starter Aidan Castillo, who reached his pitch count limit in the eighth.

The Lions will take on Texarkana Texas High in an area-round series that starts on Thursday with Game 1 at 7 p.m. at Midlothian’s Ronnie Clanton Field. Game 2 will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Texas High’s Tiger Field, with Game 3 set for noon Saturday in Royse City if necessary.

Game 3: Highland Park 8, Midlothian 4

The Midlothian Panthers raised their hopes of advancing to the area round of the Class 5A Region II baseball playoffs on Friday night by jumping on Highland Park at the Scots’ yard and getting a 4-1 victory in the series opener.

But unfortunately for the Panthers, the road team ended up winning all three games as the Scots battled back and took decisions of 7-4 and 8-4 on Saturday at Ronnie Clanton Field, ending the season for the Panthers. The winning runs for HP in Game 3 came on a grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The opening game was a showcase for MHS pitcher Caden Copeland, who went the distance and struck out nine in a three-hitter. Copeland allowed only one run in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly.

The Panthers (15-15-1) spread the offense around, with Justin Glass batting 2-for-3 with two RBI. Brady Redmon homered and Nathan Humphreys added a double.

But on Saturday at MHS, the Scots took an early lead in Game 2 and held on for a 7-4 win to knot the series at a game apiece. The Panthers were held to five hits, but three of them went for extra bases as Glass and Jackson Cox each tripled and Redmon added a double. Redmon and Glass each had two RBI.

The finale of the series saw the Panthers take a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning, but Highland Park tied it in the home half with four runs and added a grand slam in the sixth to clinch the series with an 8-4 win.

Kyzer Harrington was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI, while Humphreys batted 2-for-2 with two walks, a triple and two runs scored.

Highland Park (21-12) moves on to face Marshall in the area round.

Game 3: Melissa 14, Mid. Heritage 12

MELISSA — A Class 4A Region II bi-district baseball series filled with lots of thrilling moments ended in disappointment for the Heritage Jaguars as Melissa took the third and decisive game, 14-12, on Saturday afternoon on the Cardinals’ home field.

Hunter Trojacek finished 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored for the Jags. Blake Wilhoite was 2-for-4 with a homer, a double, three RBI and two runs scored; and Sam Sinclair batted 2-for-5 with a homer, a triple, three RBI and two runs scored. Brock Fuller and Andrew Graham each added two hits, combining for three RBI.

Melissa advanced to play Alvarado in the area round this week.

The Jaguars (20-9-1) opened the series with a 2-1 win on Friday at HHS, but dropped Game 2 at Melissa, 16-6, to force Game 3.

In Game 1, Graham went the distance on the bump and struck out 10 as he held the Cardinals to one run on five hits. Graham threw 98 pitches, 64 for strikes. Sinclair was 2-for-3 with the RBI double to lead the Jags, who were held to five hits themselves.

Game 2 on Saturday in Melissa, however, ended in rocky fashion for HHS, who took a 5-all tie into the bottom of the fourth only to see the Cardinals pull away for a 16-6 result that ended on the run rule in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Game 3: Anna 8, Ferris 1

FRISCO — The Ferris Yellowjackets extended the series to three games, but the Anna Coyotes prevailed, 8-1, in Saturday’s deciding game at Frisco Independence High School.

The Jackets (13-13) broke on top 1-0 in the top of the third as Josh Martinez scored Jordan Marquez on a fielder’s choice, before Anna ended the game with eight unanswered tallies.

After dropping the opener on Friday, 6-0, the Jackets kept their season alive with a narrow 3-2 victory as Javier Balderas doubled home the go-ahead run in the fifth inning. Kanon Gajdica pitched a complete-game three-hitter and struck out six, allowing no earned runs.

The Jackets were held to three singles by Coyote ace Rawley Hector in Friday’s Game 1. Ferris only got a runner to second once as Nate Aguinaga and Martinez strung together back-to-back hits in the top of the fourth.

Anna will face Godley in the area round this week.

Game 2: Maypearl 3, Paradise 0

FORT WORTH — Jake Frazier pitched a crisp complete-game one-hit shutout, the team’s second whitewash of the series, as the Maypearl Panthers completed a series sweep over Paradise with a 3-0 victory on Friday night at Arlington Heights High School in Class 3A Region II playoff action.

Frazier threw only 82 pitches and walked two while striking out five. Paradise got its only hit on a single to lead off the fourth inning.

After three scoreless innings, Maypearl (17-6-1) broke through in the bottom of the fourth as Stephen Davey singled home two runs and Tanner Terry doubled home another for the game’s only scoring.

The Panthers advance to the area round and will face Emory Rains in a best-of-three series at Nevada Community. Game 1 is at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Game 2 at 7 p.m. on Friday, with Game 3 scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday if needed.

Game 2: Italy 11, Dawson 4

WHITNEY — The Italy Gladiators beat Dawson. 11-4, to finish off a Class 2A Region II bi-district sweep on Saturday evening.

The Gladiators will return to Whitney to take on Valley Springs in the area round. Game 1 will be at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Game 2 at 5 p.m. on Friday, with the deciding Game 3 at noon on Saturday if necessary.