Life advances to area round with win

Daily Light report

The home confines of Life Waxahachie’s baseball diamond were indeed very friendly on Thursday afternoon as the Mustangs rolled to an 11-0 five-inning victory over Dallas Pinkston in a one-game Class 4A Region II bi-district playoff at Life High School.

Leadoff man Ethan Starks finished 2-for-2 with a triple, a double, a stolen base, two RBI and two runs scored as the Mustangs broke the game open with a nine-run bottom of the fourth inning. Mitchell Mamola was 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base, two RBI and a run scored, and Kris Valdez chipped in with two RBI.

Starks and Mamola also shared mound duties and combined for the shutout. Mamola needed only 67 pitches to sail through the first four innings for the win, striking out five and allowing two hits. Starks pitched a quick top of the fifth inning to wrap up the game.

The Mustangs (11-12-3) advance to play either District 9-4A champion Celina or 10-4A fourth-place finisher Carrollton Ranchview in the area round next weekend.

Game 1: North Forney 4, Ennis 3, (9)

IRVING — The Ennis Lions took a two-run lead into the seventh inning, but North Forney forced extra innings and scored the game-ending run in the bottom of the ninth for a 4-3 win on Thursday in Game 1 of their Class 5A Region bi-district series at Irving High School.

The Lions (15-12-2) took a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning as Luke Regas doubled home Jeremiah Sanchez, and the score stayed that way until the bottom of the seventh, when the Falcons scored the tying runs on a balk and a squeeze bunt. In the ninth, North Forney won the game with a leadoff double, a sacrifice bunt and a walk-off single.

Regas led the Lions by batting 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI, while Sanchez was 2-for-3 with a double and a walk and scored twice. Nick Novy added an RBI.

Fito Mendez took the loss in long relief for the Lions, pitching 5 2/3 innings and allowing three runs on six hits while striking out five. Starter Colton Daniell tossed the first 2 2/3 innings and allowed only a run on four hits, but walked seven.

The Lions were needing two wins in order to keep their season alive. Game 2 of the series was scheduled for Friday night at Irving High School, with Game 3 set for noon on Saturday if necessary.

Game 1: Maypearl 6, Paradise 0

FORT WORTH — Maypearl’s Michael Todd pitched a three-hit complete-game shutout at Arlington Heights High School as the Panthers beat Paradise, 6-0, to take a 1-0 lead in their Class 3A Region II bi-district series.

Todd threw 94 pitches and struck out seven, walking two, and the Panthers’ bats gave him plenty of run support. Colt Frazier was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored, while Cole Rager was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Payne Clay was also 2-for-4. Aaron Jett, Tomas Castanon and Jake Fraizer each added an RBI.

Game 2 of the series was set for Friday night at Arlington Heights, with Game 3 set for 1 p.m. on Saturday if needed. The winner of this series will face either Emory Rains or Bonham next weekend.

Game 1: Italy 11, Dawson 0, (5)

WHITNEY — The Italy Gladiators left no doubt in Game 1 of their Class 2A Region II bi-district series against Dawson as they rolled to a 1-0 series lead by run-ruling the Bulldogs on Thursday, 11-0.

Senior pitcher Gage Wafer blanked the Bulldogs through four innings before Kevin Rasberry closed out the game with an inning of relief.

The series will conclude at Whitney on Saturday evening. Game 2 will start at 5 p.m., with Game 3 to follow if necessary. The winner advances to play either Valley Mills or Santo in next week’s area round.