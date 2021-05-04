Indians down Midway in 11-6A finale

Daily Light report

HEWITT — The District 11-6A season is in the books for the Waxahachie Indians. Next up is the bi-district round.

Despite being held to only three singles, the Indians (22-8, 10-4) managed to emerge victorious from their regular-season finale and their longest trip in the district as they returned home with a 6-4 victory over Waco Midway on Monday night in a make-up of a postponed game from Friday.

The Indians finished with a season split with the Panthers, who won at Richards Park on April 6, 9-6. WHS also avoided a tiebreaker game against Duncanville for seeding that would have been played on Tuesday night.

Jared Thomas and Anthony Mata combined to hold the Panthers (15-13-1, 10-4) to six hits. Thomas started and got the win, and Mata finished up for the save.

The team arrived back in Waxahachie safely after having to detour a major accident on Interstate 35E resulting from Monday night’s tornado.

The Indians have until Friday night to rest and get ready for Killeen Harker Heights in the bi-district round of the Class 6A Region II playoffs.

Game 1 of a best-of-three series will take place on Friday at Harker Heights beginning with first pitch at 7:30 p.m. Games 2 and 3, if necessary, will be at Richards Park starting at 2 p.m.