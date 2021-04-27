Indians fend off DeSoto upset bid

Daily Light report

The turf field at the Midkiff Athletic Complex didn’t lend itself to the type of offense the Waxahachie Indians might’ve expected against last-place DeSoto.

But the Indians took an early 2-0 lead and managed to nurse it to the finish line for the squad’s 20th win of the year in a 5-4 victory in District 11-6A action on Saturday afternoon, in yet another weather postponement from the night before.

Junior Caleb Perry picked up the win in long relief, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing one earned run on five sits, striking out six. Lefty starter Jared Thomas cruised through the first two innings with four strikeouts.

Perry closed out the win with a little drama in the top of the seventh. DeSoto loaded the bases with two out and threatened to go in front, but Perry induced a liner to Xavien Thompson in centerfield for the final out to let the Indians (20-8, 8-4) fly the “W” flag.

Thomas also shined at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a homer, two walks, two RBI and a run scored. Sophomore Jaxon Crow finished 2-for-3 as well and Jacob Cruz added a double in the win.

DeSoto (5-20, 1-11) put up a fight, keeping the game close throughout. Thomas’ two-run tater to right got the night started for the Tribe in the bottom of the first and Cruz doubled home Lucas Ferguson in the second for a 3-0 lead, but the Eagles answered in the top of the third with a two-run double by KeJuan Burnett to cut it to 3-2.

Ferguson walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the third for an easy ribby, but DeSoto answered with a squeeze bunt to start the fourth that worked for an RBI single. The score stayed 4-3 until Cruz brought Casey Kelly in from third on a sacrifice fly to center in the bottom of inning No. 6.

WHS was slated to open the final week of the regular season on Tuesday night at Richards Park against Mansfield Lake Ridge. They will hit the road south for the 11-6A finale against Waco Midway on Friday in one final test drive for the postseason.