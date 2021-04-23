Indians whack Waco on home diamond

Daily Light report

When senior Casey Kelly is on the mound, good things tend to happen for the Waxahachie Indians.

The righthander pitched a three-hit shutout for the win and the Indians pounded out a dozen hits as they made short work of Waco High, 12-0, in five innings on Tuesday night at Richards Park.

The Indians (19-8, 7-4) scored at least one run in each of the four innings in which the team came to bat. Leading the offense was Jared Thomas, who was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Anthony Mata was 2-for-3, tripling home the game’s first run, and also scored a run by stealing home.

Caden Davis was 2-for-3 with a walk and scored all three time he reached base, and Landon Davis, Jacob Cruz and Joel Jurkash pitched in with doubles.

Kelly struck out eight and walked only one in five innings of work. Kelly threw just 65 pitches.

The Indians tallied single runs in both the first and second inning, the first on Mata’s triple following Thomas’ double, and the second on Landon Davis’ two-out double.

Then in the third, WHS began to pull away. The Tribe plated four runs on a balk, a steal of home by Mata, an error on the same play and a Lucas Ferguson RBI hit.

The Indians tacked on six more in the bottom of the fourth, putting the run rule in effect. Kelly pitched around a walk and a single to strike out the side in the top of the fifth.

The Indians were scheduled to go for win No. 20 on Friday night against DeSoto, but for the third Friday in a row the team was watching the weather as there was a 90-percent chance of more thunderstorms. Each of the previous two weekends had been marred by bad weather, forcing postponements to Saturday.

Friday was also scheduled to be Senior Night with all graduating players to be honored after the game.

WHS will open the final week of the regular season on Tuesday night at Richards Park against Mansfield Lake Ridge at 7 p.m., then will hit the road south for the finale against Waco Midway next Friday.