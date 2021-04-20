First-place Mansfield edges Tribe

Daily Light report

MANSFIELD — The Waxahachie Indians gave it their best shot to knock off District 11-6A leader Mansfield High on Saturday evening, but the Indians couldn’t get the big hit and dropped a 3-1 decision to the Tigers in a game postponed from Friday because of weather.

Lefthander Jared Thomas pitched a complete-game three-hitter and struck out eight, but suffered the loss for the Indians (18-8, 6-4). The Indians outhit Mansfield 5-3 but stranded five base runners and lined into a double play.

Freshman Joel Jurkash finished the game 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for WHS. Anthony Mata, Cade Davis and Jaxon Crow supplied the remainder of the hits.

Mansfield (14-9-1, 8-2) took the early 1-0 lead on a pair of walks, a double steal and a sacrifice fly, but the Indians pulled even in the second inning as Jurkash hit a one-out double, advanced to third on a Davis single and scored on Crow’s successful squeeze bunt.

However, the Tigers took the lead for good in the bottom of the third on a bases-loaded walk, and added one more tally in the fourth on a passed ball.

The Indians stranded a runner in scoring position in the fourth and were retired 1-2-3 in the fifth and sixth innings.

In the seventh, WHS mounted a rally, putting the potential tying runs aboard on singles by Jurkash and Crow. But Mansfield reliever Carter Hilburn came on and struck out the final two batters to end the game.

The Indians were scheduled to return to Richards Park on Tuesday night to host Waco High, starting a three-game home stand after three straight road games.

They will host DeSoto on Friday at 7 p.m., weather permitting, and will start the final week of the regular season next Tuesday, April 27, at Richards Park against Mansfield Lake Ridge. The district finale will be Friday, April 30 at Waco Midway.