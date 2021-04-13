Indians rout Cedar Hill on road

Daily Light report

CEDAR HILL — The Waxahachie Indians picked up their second shutout win of the season over the Cedar Hill Longhorns on Saturday afternoon, coasting to a 15-0 District 11-6A run-rule win in a game that was postponed from Friday night because of severe weather.

After the storms passed through, the Indians still had plenty of thunder in their offense as they hammered out 14 hits and took advantage of five Longhorn errors. Jared Thomas, Jaxon Crow and Joel Jurkash each hit doubles in the game.

Thomas, a junior lefty, pitched a two-hitter for the win, striking out eight and walking three. The Tribe played flawless defense, turning one double play and catching one runner stealing.

Because the district make-up game took priority, the Indians were forced to cancel a scheduled non-district game at Ennis on Saturday.

The Indians (17-7, 5-3) were slated to play at Duncanville on Tuesday evening. They will travel to Mansfield on Friday for a 7 p.m. first pitch before returning home for their final two games of the regular season at Richards Park.