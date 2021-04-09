Midway rallies past baseball Indians

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Indians were held to four hits and had a tough night in the field as well, as they let a big early lead slip away and dropped a 9-6 decision to Waco Midway on Tuesday night at Richards Park.

One of the hits was a home run by junior Jared Thomas as the Indians (16-7, 4-3) jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings. The visiting Panthers, though, ended the game with nine straight runs as the Tribe finished the night with four errors.

Anthony Mata suffered the loss on the hill for the Indians, while Midway (11-10-1, 6-1) finished with 10 hits in ending the first half of the district schedule in first place.

The Indians were scheduled to start the second half of the 11-6A slate on Friday night at Cedar Hill to start a string of four straight road games.

They will step out of district to travel to Ennis on Saturday for a 1 p.m. game, then will visit Duncanville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Their next game at Richards Park won’t be until Tuesday night, April 20.