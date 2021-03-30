Indians win 2 on weekend

Daily Light report

Last weekend was very productive for the Waxahachie baseball Indians as they picked up a District 11-6A road victory and followed with a non-district win over a local rival.

The Indians closed out the two-day run on Saturday afternoon with an 8-2 win over Red Oak at Richards Park as junior Jared Thomas blasted a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning to break the game open. Casey Kelly added a double and Justin Smith picked up the win on the hill.

The Hawks took a 1-0 lead to start the day on a Jaylyn Bennett RBI single, but the Indians responded with two runs of their own in the home half of the first on Cade Davis’ sacrifice fly and an error off the bat of Lucas Ferguson. The Indians made it 3-1 in the fifth as Anthony Mata singled in Thomas.

Michael Ortiz suffered the loss on the mound for Red Oak (7-13-2).

On Friday, the Tribe handed the ball to ace Kelly, who threw a one-hit shutout as the Indians routed Waco High, 13-0, in five innings. Kelly struck out five and walked three, and only threw 67 pitches.

Sophomore Jaxon Crow finished 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI for WHS, and freshman Joel Jurkash was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI as the Indians pounded out 15 hits total and every batter had at least one hit. Jacob Cruz and Thomas also finished with two hits, including a triple by Cruz and two doubles by Thomas. Ferguson also supplied a double in the win.

The Indians (14-6, 2-2) were scheduled to return to district action on Tuesday night at DeSoto. They will travel to Mansfield Lake Ridge for a Thursday night game starting at 7 p.m. to get an early start on Easter weekend.