Annual Dulin camp set for Saturday

A benefit to Ellis County youth that has its roots in a tragedy that happened almost 45 years ago will take place Saturday afternoon at Waxahachie’s historic Richards Park.

Following the Waxahachie Indians’ baseball game against Red Oak, the Dulin Brothers Memorial Scholarship Baseball Camp will be held from approximately 3 p.m., after the end of the ballgame, to 5 p.m. Youth players in grades 1-7 are invited and there is no charge.

“Every year we do a baseball camp for the Dulin Memorial Scholarship,” said Mike Robinson, an organizer for the event. “It’s a free camp for all our local kids and it’s something to get all the kids involved.”

Participants should bring gloves, bats and helmets.

Robinson said the kids will get to meet the baseball players after the game and do some workouts with them. There will also be T-shirt sales to raise funds for the scholarship program.

The memorial scholarship is awarded to a senior member or members of the Waxahachie Indian baseball team who have shown exemplary achievement on and off the baseball field.

In addition to the T-shirt sales, a silent auction is conducted annually on senior night and generous donations are provided from the Waxahachie RBI Club and its supporters. Robinson said scholarship winners will be announced in May.

“This is our ninth year doing it and it grows every year,” Robinson said. “It’s a pretty good thing for the high school baseball players.”

D-Bat Baseball Waxahachie instructors will be onsite to help operate the camp.

There is a chance of thunderstorms early Saturday that should clear out by mid-morning but could leave behind unplayable field conditions. Robinson said if the game has to be moved from Richards Park to the turf field at the Midkiff Athletic Complex, the camp will move as well.

Established in 2013, the Robert and Rodney Dulin Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a senior member or members of the Waxahachie Indian baseball team who have “shown exemplary achievement on and off the baseball field.”

Robert Dulin passed away in a car accident late in 1976 during his sophomore year at Waxahachie High School. He was thought by many to be a sure-Division I prospect, if not headed for professional baseball, with a fastball that touched 90 miles per hour at 15 years old. His brother, Rodney Dulin, passed away at his home in 1998.