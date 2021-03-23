Diamond Tribe falls hard at home

Daily Light report

The District 11-6A baseball race will be a battle to the finish, and the Waxahachie Indians found that out the hard way on Friday night at historic Richards Park.

Duncanville’s Ramiro Montiel pitched a five-hitter over 5 2/3 innings and also homered in a decisive sixth inning as the Panthers invaded the Gingerbread City and handed the hosts a 13-3 run-rule setback, dropping the Tribe to 12-5 overall and 1-1 in loop play.

The Indians were still in the game trailing 5-3 until the top of the sixth inning, when the visiting Panthers dropped a snowman and WHS could not answer in the home half.

Three of the Indians’ five hits went for extra bases as Jared Thomas, Xavien Thompson and Jacob Cruz each doubled. Landon Davis and Jaxon Crow each added a single.

Justin Smith absorbed the loss after being lifted in the second inning. Long reliever Caleb Perry was solid until the decisive sixth inning, in which three of the runs Perry allowed were unearned.

The visiting Panthers (9-8, 2-0) jumped out to a 4-0 lead to start the night, but the Indians reeled one back in during the home half of the first on a Thomas line single for an RBI. Following a Duncanville RBI sacrifice fly in the third, the Tribe made it a two-run contest in the bottom of the fourth as Crow drove home a run and scored in turn on Thompson’s two-bagger.

But in the sixth, it all fell apart for WHS as an error, two wild pitches and a walk set the stage for a big inning by the Panthers. Three errors total in the frame spelled doom for the Indians, and Casey Kelly was stranded at third in the bottom of the sixth as the Tribe was unable to extend the game to a full seven innings.

The Panthers finished with 13 hits.

The Indians were scheduled to host Mansfield High on Tuesday night at the Midkiff Athletic Complex; the game was relocated from Richards Park because of wet field conditions from Monday’s rains.

They will hit the interstate on Friday to play Waco High and then will step out of 11-6A play to host Red Oak on Saturday afternoon back at Richards Park.