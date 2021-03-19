Indians blank ’Horns in 11-6A bow

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Indians baseball team opened up their District 11-6A schedule in dominating fashion on Tuesday night with a 9-0 shutout victory over the visiting Cedar Hill Longhorns at Richards Park.

Casey Kelly pitched a three-hit shutout for the Indians (12-4, 1-0), scattering three singles and striking out eight while walking two. The Indians also turned a double play in the field.

Kelly received plenty of offensive support as well. Anthony Mata homered for the Tribe, while Jared Thomas had a pair of triples and Xavien Thompson doubled in the win.

Isaac Godard took the loss for the Longhorns (2-13, 0-1). Darrion Jackson, Ivan Parnatz and Tayler Jackson each had a hit for Cedar Hill.

The Indians were scheduled to host Duncanville at Richards Park on Friday night. They will host Mansfield High on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Richards Park to end their homestand before traveling to Waco High next Friday.