Back to earth: WHS drops final two in tournament

Daily Light report

MANSFIELD — The going got tougher for the Waxahachie High School baseball team in the Drew Medford Memorial Tournament as they dropped their final two games to finish 3-2 on the weekend.

Early Friday, the Indians (11-4) ran their winning streak to eight games with a 4-3 win over host Mansfield Summit, scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning on a passed ball and a squeeze bunt to erase a one-run deficit.

Grayson Smith picked up the win on the mound and Lucas Ferguson earned the save. The Tribe finished with seven hits total, with doubles by Anthony Mata and Xavien Thompson.

However, the streak finally came to an end later on Friday at Summit, as Hurst L.D. Bell beat the Indians, 7-4.

Thompson batted 2-for-3 with a run scored, while Landon Davis and freshman Joel Jurkash each added two hits and Jacob Cruz finished with two RBI. Starter Justin Smith took the loss for WHS, throwing 83 pitches in 4 1/3 innings. Smith allowed five runs on five hits and struck out four.

In Saturday’s finale at Mansfield Legacy, Aledo jumped on the Indians early and rolled to a 12-0 win. Thompson took the loss for the Indians as he threw 40 pitches in a five-run first inning,

As a result of the two losses, the Indians slipped out of the latest Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s poll. They had broken in last week at No. 10 in Class 6A.

The Indians were scheduled on Tuesday night to return to Richards Park for their District 11-6A opener against Cedar Hill. They will entertain Duncanville on Friday at 7 p.m. and Mansfield next Tuesday at 7 p.m. as the Tribe will enjoy a three-game homestand to open district play.