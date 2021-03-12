Indians open Medford tourney with 2 wins

Daily Light report

FORT WORTH — The Class 6A No. 10-ranked Waxahachie Indians kept their roll going on Thursday during the Drew Medford Memorial Tournament with a pair of emphatic victories at Paschal High School, running their weeklong winning streak to seven.

The Indians opened the day with a 9-3 victory over Temple as senior Casey Kelly pitched a four-hitter. Jared Thomas and Xavien Thompson each doubled as part of the Tribe’s eight-hit output.

The Indians didn’t let up in Thursday’s second game as they drilled Arlington Martin, 12-0. Junior Cade Sims belted a two-run homer for the Indians, while Lucas Ferguson had two doubles and Thompson also doubled. Thomas scattered two singles for the win.

On Friday, the Indians (10-2) were scheduled to play Mansfield Summit and Hurst L.D. Bell at Summit. WHS will close out the tournament at Mansfield Legacy against Aledo on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

District 11-6A play will begin for the Indians on Tuesday at Richards Park against Cedar Hill at 7 p.m.