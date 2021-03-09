No. 10 Indians roll through Dulin tourney

Daily Light report

After a successful weekend in the Robert Dulin Memorial Tounament at Richards Park, the Waxahachie Indians find themselves ranked in the state in Class 6A.

The Indians (9-2) broke into the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association poll on Monday at No. 10 after completing a 5-1 tournament run, winning the last five games in a row.

On Saturday, the Tribe closed out the tournament with two victories, defeating Mansfield Legacy, 5-4, and Birdville, 7-3.

Xavien Thompson picked up the win for the Indians against Legacy, and helped his own cause with a double. Jacob Cruz also had a double, and Grayson Smith got the save.

Against Birdville, Lucas Ferguson and Smith combined on a five-hitter and Thompson homered for the Indians. Ferguson and Jared Thomas both doubled as the Indians hammered out eight hits.

The Indians had dropped the tournament opener, 4-0, to Midlothian on Thursday, but on Friday evening, the Tribe took the season series over the Panthers with a mirror-image result, a 4-0 win. Thomas, a lefty, and Hunter Poynor combined on a one-hitter, with a single by Midlothian’s Patrick Hudson in the top of the sixth ending Thomas’ no-hit bid. Thompson doubled for the Indians.

In the first game on Friday, the Indians pulled off a 7-6 victory over Legacy shortened to four innings because of a time limit. Smith picked up the win on the hill, Thomas homered for the Indians and Anthony Mata added a two-bagger.

WHS will begin play in the Drew Medford Memorial Tournament on Thursday. The Indians will travel to Fort Worth Paschal to face Temple at 2:30 p.m. and Arlington Martin afterward. On Friday, the scene shifts to Mansfield Summit, where the Tribe will take on the hosts at 11 a.m. and Hurst L.D. Bell afterward. WHS will close out the tournament at Mansfield Legacy against Aledo Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

District 11-6A play will begin for the Indians next Tuesday at Richards Park against Cedar Hill at 7 p.m.