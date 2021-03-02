Baseball Indians outscore Panthers

Daily Light report

Even though the Midlothian Panthers collected six hits to Waxahachie's three, the Indians still prevailed, 4-1, on Friday in the Midlothian Varsity Tournament at Ronnie Clanton Field.

Justin Smith earned the win for the Indians in two and two-thirds innings of work, allowing one run on three hits and striking out six. Anthony Mata started the game for Waxahachie and lasted four and a third innings, allowing three hits and zero runs while striking out eight.

Xavier Thompson, Jared Thomas and Cade Davis had the hits for the Indians. Thompson and Mata each drove in a run and Thomas reached base three times with a double and a pair of walks.

The game was scoreless until the top of the sixth, when the Indians scored three runs. Mata scored Jaxon Crow on a groundout, then an outfield error allowed Casey Kelly and Thomas to touch home.

WHS added one more tally for good measure as Thompson’s line single to right scored Heath Miliken.

Tyler Klein took the loss for the Panthers, giving up four runs on two hits over two innings. Starter Travis Klein worked the first five innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out nine and walking one.

Brady Redmon went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead MHS in hits.

The Indians will host the Robert Dulin Memorial Tournament starting on Thursday at Richards Park. The Tribe will open against Midlothian at a time to be determined and will follow with a game against Birdville on Thursday night.

Games against Mansfield Legacy and Midlothian (again) on Friday and against Birdville (again) on Saturday round out the tournament schedule for WHS.