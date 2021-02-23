WHS teams ready to hit diamond

The Big Freeze of 2021 postponed the start of softball season by a week and ruined a lot of finishing-touch scrimmages for North Texas baseball teams as well.

But with clearer weather ahead, the Waxahachie High School baseball and softball teams are both ready for action this week.

After one final added scrimmage on Tuesday with Dallas W.T. White, the baseball Indians will open the season with three tournaments in a row, starting on Thursday with the Midlothian tournament.

The Indians will open against Colleyville Heritage at 9:30 a.m. at Midlothian’s Ronnie Clanton Field, then the scene shifts to Lake Dallas, where the Indians will play the Falcons at 4 p.m.

On Friday, the Tribe will return to Midlothian to face Euless Trinity at 1 p.m., then will play the host Panthers in the tournament’s marquee game at 7 p.m. The Indians will wrap up the weekend with a game at Grapevine at 2 p.m.

WHS will host the annual Dulin Memorial Tournament March 4-6 and will open that tourney with a noon contest against Midlothian at Richards Park. Following the Drew Medford Memorial Tournament in Fort Worth March 11-13, the Tribe will jump right into District 11-6A play on March 16 at home against Cedar Hill.

The Indians had barely gotten the 2020 season underway when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of all games. The Tribe were 6-6 when play was halted.

WHS softball

The Lady Indians had planned a season-opening home game and six home tournament games to start the year last weekend, but all went by the wayside thanks to Old Man Winter. Instead, they were scheduled to open the year with a home non-district game against Godley on Tuesday night.

The Lady Indians have rescheduled home tournament contests for this weekend as they co-host the Ellis County Invitational. They will host Carthage and Hillsboro on Thursday, North Forney and Keller on Friday, and Hebron and North Lamar on Saturday at the WHS softball field.

WHS will start the month of March at home against Aledo, then will travel to Ennis before opening District 11-6A play at home against Mansfield Lake Ridge on March 9.

The Lady Indians were 2-0 in district play and 11-10 overall in 2020 when the onset of the pandemic forced stoppage of play.