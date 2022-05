WISD sets summer camp schedule

Daily Light report

Waxahachie ISD has announced its schedule of summer camps for 2022.

Each camp is listed below with dates, times and locations. Registration forms, brochures and more information are available online at https://www.hachiesports.org/camps.

BOYS ALL SPORTS

Indians Strength and Conditioning Camp 2022

WHEN: 7:30 AM - 11:30 AM

WHERE: Lumpkins Stadium

DATES: May 31 - June 30

CONTACT: Eugene Rogers, erogers@wisd.org

BOYS BASEBALL

Indians Baseball Camp 2022

WHEN: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

WHERE: Optimist Baseball Field

DATES: May 31 - June 2

CONTACT: (903) 879-2195, Tracy Wood, twood@wisd.org

BOYS FOOTBALL

Indians Football Camp 2022

WHEN: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

WHERE: Waxahachie High School

DATES: May 31-June 3

CONTACT: (817) 304-6408, Mike Dormady, mdormady@wisd.org

COED SWIM

Indian Swim Camp 2022

WHEN: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

WHERE: Waxahachie YMCA

DATES: May 31 - June 2

CONTACT: Tamara Pruitt, tpruitt@wisd.org, May 31 TO Jun 03

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lady Indians Volleyball Camp 2022

WHEN: 12:00 PM - 12:00 PM

WHERE: Waxahachie High School

DATES: May 31 - June 3

CONTACT: Sandy Faussett-Stoops, sfaussett@wisd.org

GIRLS ALL SPORTS

Lady Indians Strength and Conditioning Camp 2022

WHEN: 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM

WHERE: Waxahachie High School

DATES: June 1 - June 30

CONTACT: Dana Scott, dscott@wisd.org

BOYS BASEBALL

Indians Baseball Pitcher & Catcher Camp 2022

WHEN: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

WHERE: Optimist Baseball Field

DATE: June 3

CONTACT: (903) 879-2195, Tracy Wood, twood@wisd.org

GIRLS SOFTBALL

Lady Indians Softball Camp 2022

WHEN: 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM

WHERE: Lady NDN Softball Field

DATES: June 6 - June 9

CONTACT: Ariel Raney, araney@wisd.org

COED TENNIS

Indians Tennis Camp 2022

WHEN: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

WHERE: WHS Tennis Courts

DATES: June 6 - June 9

CONTACT: Nicholas Tanner, ntanner@wisd.org

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lady Indians Basketball Camp 2022

WHEN: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

WHERE: Waxahachie High School

DATES: June 7 - June 9 (New Brochure coming soon)

CONTACT: Larry Holman, lholman@wisd.org

GIRLS SOCCER

Lady Indians Soccer Camp 2022

WHEN: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

WHERE: Waxahachie High School

DATES: June 7-June 10

CONTACT: Jason Venable, jvenable@wisd.org

COED CROSS COUNTRY

Indians Cross Country Camp 2022

WHEN: 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM

WHERE: Getzendaner Park

DATES: June 13 - June 16

CONTACT: Edward Delacruz, edelacruz@wisd.org

MENS SOCCER

Indians Soccer Camp 2022 (Boys)

WHEN: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

WHERE: Waxahachie High School

DATES: June 13 - June 16

CONTACT: Seth Riley, sriley@wisd.org

COED CHEER

Cheer Camp 2022

WHEN: 10:30 AM - 3:30 PM

WHERE: Lumpkins Stadium

DATES: June 14 - June 16

CONTACT: Erica Fritz, efritz@wisd.org

BOYS BASKETBALL

Indians Basketball Camp 2022

WHEN: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

WHERE: Waxahachie High School

DATES: June 27-June 30

CONTACT: Corey Johnson, corjohnson@wisd.org