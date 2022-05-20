WHS to honor retiring coaches

Daily Light report

On Tuesday, Waxahachie ISD will say farewell to three longtime coaching stalwarts in the school district’s athletic program with more than a century of coaching experience among them.

Head baseball coach Tracy Wood, head softball coach Steve Howell and head girls’ track coach Dana Scott will be honored at a retirement reception for all three at the Waxahachie High School Library from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Between the three of them, they have 103 years of coaching and teaching experience.

Howell graduated from WHS in 1975 and went on to Baylor University to receive his B.S. in Education while playing football for the Bears. Howell rushed for more than 1,000 yards at Baylor before being drafted in the fourth round of the 1979 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.

Howell played 42 games in the pros with 10 starts, including three years with the Dolphins and one year with the Arizona Wranglers of the USFL. He began his coaching career in 1986 and came home to WHS in 1990, but not all of those seasons were spent coaching softball.

Howell, who was born in Corsicana, left to coach softball at Corsicana Mildred from 2006-2008 and led Mildred to the 2008 state tournament, but returned to the Gingerbread City shortly afterward.

In early March 2019, Howell recorded his 300th career victory as a head softball coach.

Wood, a native of North Little Rock, Ark. and a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas, began his coaching career in 1987 and began coaching in WISD in 2007. Wood leaves the Indians with 616 career wins after he notched his 600th career victory at the beginning of the 2022 season.

Like his softball counterpart Howell, Wood has a Corsicana connection. He coached the baseball Tigers for eight seasons before being hired by Waxahachie in June 2007. Wood also held head coaching jobs at Grand Saline and Athens before coming to Corsicana.

Scott also coached junior varsity volleyball in addition to her spring track duties at WHS. Born in Oklahoma, she graduated from Clyde (Texas) High School in 1985 and played basketball at McMurry University in Abilene for two seasons before transferring to Angelo State University, where she graduated with a B.S in Education.

After beginning her career in coaching at the middle school level in Midlothian in 1990, Scott made her move into WISD in 1996.

Scott has received a few awards as her time as a coach, a couple of them being Waxahachie Ninth Grade Academy Teacher of the Year in 2002 and Waxahachie Daily Light’s Best Coach in 2010. She has had 5 state qualified runners in track.

Scott also served as an assistant coach on both the 2000 state runner-up basketball team and the 2006 state championship basketball team.