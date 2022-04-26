WISD announces UIL physicals

Daily Light report

Waxahachie ISD will be performing its annual free UIL physicals for incoming 7th – 12th grade students attending WISD Schools. Check in will take place in Mike Turner Gymnasium (WHS Campus).

Under WISD and UIL policy, each student-athlete, grades 7-12, is required to pass an annual medical physical before being permitted to participate in an athletic practice or competition.

There will be tables and laptops set up in the gym for parents to complete RankOne Online Forms for their kids. The district encourages kids to bring their own device given to them by the school to complete the online forms if it is possible.

The schedule will be as follows:

Monday, May 2 — 6–7:30 p.m. (Girls)

Monday, May 9 — 6–7:30 p.m. (Boys)

Anyone with questions can contact EJ Hairston at ehairston@wisd.org.