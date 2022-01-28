Meet the Ellis County Sports Awards defensive football player of the year nominees

Waxahachie Daily Light

The Waxahachie Daily Light and the Midlothian Mirror are proud to announce the nominees for the defensive football player of the year for the Ellis County High School Sports Awards, presented by Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, to be held in this spring. The winner will be the announced at the show. More details about the program are coming soon.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the top three finalists and the player of the year. All official nominees can receive a free ticket. Check back later in the year for information on how to RSVP.

The Ellis County High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Here are nominees for defensive football player of the year:

Homer Arizpe, Maypearl High School - Sr,

Carsen Bates, Midlothian High School - Jr,

Devion Beasley, Ennis High School - Sr,

DeMarcus Becks, Waxahachie High School - Sr,

Cutter Burrow, Palmer High School - So.

Ben Eskins, Midlothian Heritage High School - Sr,

Reese Francis, Ferris High School - Sr,

Eric Gonzalez, Ennis High School - Sr.

Timmy Gracey, Maypearl High School - Sr,

Colt Horn, Italy High School - Sr,

Jermy Jackson, Waxahachie High School - So.

Xavionte Jackson, Midlothian High School - Jr,

Greg Johnson, Midlothian Heritage High School - Sr,

Tylor Knighton, Midlothian High School - Sr,

Chas Lavender, Midlothian Heritage High School - Sr,

Doderick Peoples, Red Oak High School - Sr,

La'Markus Reed, Waxahachie High School - Jr,

Clinton Reese, Life Waxahachie High School - Sr,

Heath Roesler, Maypearl High School - Sr,

Sam Sinclair, Midlothian Heritage High School - Sr,

Jarveon Williams, Ennis High School - Sr,

Julius Williams, Italy High School - Sr,

Darrick Willis, Ferris High School - Sr,

Eric Wright, Red Oak High School - Sr,