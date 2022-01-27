Meet the Ellis County Sports Awards offensive football player of the year nominees

Waxahachie Daily Light

The Waxahachie Daily Light and the Midlothian Mirror are proud to announce the nominees for the offensive football player of the year for the Ellis County High School Sports Awards, presented by Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, to be held in this spring. The winner will be the announced at the show. More details about the program are coming soon.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the top three finalists and the player of the year. All official nominees can receive a free ticket. Check back later in the year for information on how to RSVP.

The Ellis County High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Here are nominees for offensive football player of the year:

Keith Abney, Waxahachie High School - Jr.

Alexandra Arellano, Red Oak High School - Sr.

Jaiden Barr, Italy High School - Sr.

De'ago Benson, Midlothian High School - Jr.

Kaden Brown, Midlothian Heritage High School - Jr.

Brock Cavender, Midlothian High School - Sr.

T.T. Cox, Ennis High School - Sr.

Justin Cuellar, Waxahachie High School - Sr.

Tommy Dixson, Ferris High School - Jr.

Triston Edwards, Red Oak High School - Sr.

Jackson Gilkey, Ennis High School - Jr.

Nathan Greek, Ferris High School - Jr.

Gracen Harris, Ennis High School - Fr.

Aaron Jett, Maypearl High School - Sr.

Dee Johnson, Ennis High School - Sr.

La'Kelsey Johnson, Red Oak High School - Sr.

Cody Jurcik, Ennis High School - Sr.

Joe Lankford, Waxahachie High School - Sr.

Bralen Lopez, Palmer High School - Jr.

Dylan Peek, Maypearl High School - Sr.

Conner Powell, Midlothian Heritage High School - Sr.

Jaylon Robinson, Red Oak High School - Jr.

Jayden Saxon, Italy High School - Sr.

Iverson Young, Waxahachie High School - Jr.