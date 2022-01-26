Meet the Ellis County Sports Awards volleyball player of the year nominees

Waxahachie Daily Light

The Waxahachie Daily Light and the Midlothian Mirror are proud to announce the nominees for the volleyball player of the year for the Ellis County High School Sports Awards, presented by Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, to be held in this spring. The winner will be the announced at the show. More details about the program are coming soon.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the top three finalists and the player of the year. All official nominees can receive a free ticket. Check back later in the year for information on how to RSVP.

The Ellis County High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Here are nominees for volleyball player of the year:

Kenna Buchanan, Midlothian High School - Jr.

Kensey Clifton, Midlothian Heritage High School - Sr.

Jh'Kyah Head, Waxahachie High School - Sr.

Sophie Henry, Ovilla Christian High School - Fr.

Jenna McMichael, Midlothian High School - Jr.

Callie Ralston, Ferris High School - Sr.

Rylee Robinson, Waxahachie High School - Sr.

Victoria Southerland, Maypearl High School - Sr.

Brooke Steinmetz, Italy High School - Sr.

Grace Sweeney, Midlothian Heritage High School - So.

Makinzie Taplin, Red Oak High School - Sr.

London Upchurch, Ovilla Christian High School - So.