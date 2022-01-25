Meet the Ellis County Sports Awards boys cross country runner of the year nominees

Waxahachie Daily Light

The Waxahachie Daily Light and the Midlothian Mirror are proud to announce the nominees for the boys cross country runner of the year for the Ellis County High School Sports Awards, presented by Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, to be held in this spring. The winner will be the announced at the show. More details about the program are coming soon.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the top three finalists and the player of the year. All official nominees can receive a free ticket. Check back later in the year for information on how to RSVP.

The Ellis County High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Here are nominees for boys cross country runner of the year:

Caeleb Bridgins, Midlothian High School - Sr.

Micah Fitch, Ovilla Christian High School - Sr.

Inaky Garcia, Red Oak High School - So.

Jaime Gonzalez, Waxahachie High School - Fr.

John Hawkins, Life Waxahachie High School - So.

Dillon Hinds, Midlothian Heritage High School - Sr.

Jordan Martinez, Midlothian Heritage High School - Jr.

Caden Naizer, Midlothian High School - So.

Colby Ornelas, Avalon High School - Jr.

Daemon Rodriguez, Midlothian High School - Jr.

Kowen Torres, Midlothian High School - So.

Makarian Urquhart, Midlothian High School - Jr.