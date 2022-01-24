Meet the Ellis County Sports Awards girls cross country runner of the year nominees

Waxahachie Daily Light

The Waxahachie Daily Light and the Midlothian Mirror are proud to announce the nominees for the girls cross country runner of the year for the Ellis County High School Sports Awards, presented by Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, to be held in this spring. The winner will be the announced at the show. More details about the program are coming soon.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the top three finalists and the player of the year. All official nominees can receive a free ticket. Check back later in the year for information on how to RSVP.

The Ellis County High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Here are nominees for girls cross country runner of the year:

Itzel Guerrero, Avalon High School - Fr.

Ashley Heer, Life Waxahachie High School - Jr.

Eva Jacobsen, Midlothian Heritage High School - Fr.

Emilee Jones, Waxahachie High School - So.

Cori Morgan, Waxahachie High School - Sr.

Emma Rhodes, Ovilla Christian High School - Fr.

Sophia Rodriguez, Life Waxahachie High School - Jr.

Evelyn Rodriguez, Life Waxahachie High School - Sr.

Brianna Rodriguez, Life Waxahachie High School - Sr.

Alexandra Schmidt, Midlothian Heritage High School - Jr.

Makayla Stephens, Maypearl High School - So.

Charzell Williams, Life Waxahachie High School - Jr.