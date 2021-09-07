WHS Shotgun Team to host parent meeting

Daily Light report

Shooting sports is the single fastest-growing competition in high school sports today. This is your opportunity to join the Waxahachie Indians Shotgun Team and become part of a new legacy in the Waxahachie Independent School District.

The district invites you to come join us at our informational meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Waxahachie High School. Teacher sponsors and coaches will be on hand to provide you with all of the information you will need to help you make a decision to join this new and exciting opportunity in Waxahachie Indian sports.

Why you should attend this informational meeting:

• Waxahachie Indians Shotgun Team is a part of the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP).

• Team will be open to student athletes in Waxahachie ISD in 6th through 12th grades.

• Student athletes will be able to shoot in Intermediate, Junior Varsity, and Varsity divisions in both Men's and Ladies categories.

• Student athletes will be able to compete in trap, skeet, and sporting clays events and competitions.

• SCTP is the official youth program of Team USA and USA Shooting

• SCTP has awarded more than $350,000 in scholarships

• There is no bench. If a student athlete is a member of the team, the athlete may compete at any and every competition you sign up for.

• Competitions are held at the local, State, U.S. Regional, and National level dependent on qualifying.

"We provide student athletes with a supportive environment where shooting sports serve as catalysts for teaching life lessons and skills that emphasize positive character traits and citizenship values. Throughout all training, practice and competitions, we continue to instill in our participants a commitment to safe firearm handling, teamwork and leadership." - Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation (www.sssfonline.org)

For more information about the Waxahachie Indians Shotgun Team or the informational meeting to be held on Wednesday, please contact teacher sponsor, Mrs. Eaglen, by email at jeaglen@wisd.org .