Weather plays havoc with WHS schedules

The weekly schedule page issued by the Waxahachie ISD athletic department is a sea of red with all the postponements and cancellations because of the weather.

This week’s bone-chilling snow and near-zero temperatures have put the Indians and Lady Indians literally on ice. With more wintry precipitation expected on Wednesday and below-freezing temperatures persisting into the weekend, it’s likely that it’ll be next week before games can again be played.

The Class 6A No. 1-ranked Runnin’ Indians boys’ basketball team has set Friday night for their 6A Region II bi-district playoff game in Lorena. But their opponent — either Belton or Bryan — hadn’t been determined yet because of the inclement weather as of early Tuesday. And depending on the severity of Wednesday’s storm, the Friday date could be in jeopardy as well.

Other events that have been canceled include the Lady Indians’ softball season-opener against Dallas Bishop Lynch on Tuesday, as well as the baseball Indians’ scrimmages against Forney. The school’s lineup of soccer games against DeSoto on Tuesday was postponed as well as the Indians’ participation in a powerlifting meet in Midlothian that had already been rescheduled from last week.

Because of the weather, it appears the Lady Indians’ Ellis County Invitational softball tournament this weekend will also fall by the wayside, and Friday’s soccer, track and tennis activities and Saturday’s baseball scrimmages look unlikely to happen either.

The weather, as well as COVID-19 concerns at other schools, forced the near-wipeout of last weekend’s schedule as well. The Runnin’ Indians were able to get their game in on Friday night at DeSoto, but that game was needed in order to complete the District 11-6A contingency plan of having the result of one meeting count twice if the second game was unable to be played.