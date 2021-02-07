Daily Light announces Ellis County volleyball team
Player of the Year will be announced during awards presentation show June 17
The Waxahachie Daily Light is proud to announce its third annual Ellis County High School Sports Awards volleyball team as part of its countywide celebration of high school sports all-stars.
These student-athletes are featured in an all-color graphic on Page B3 of this weekend’s paper.
The Daily Light staff began what is now called the Ellis County High School Sports Awards program in 2019. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year. This year, other awards have been added which are open for voting by the public at https://www.usatoday.com/sports/ellis-county-high-school-sports-awards/, including nominations for favorite high school team and favorite marching band.
Finalists for superlative awards for volleyball are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the 2021 Ellis County High School Sports Awards presentation show. This star-studded, on-demand broadcast, featuring the biggest names in professional sports and the top student athletes from Ellis County, will premiere Thursday, June 17 at 6 p.m. and will honor the top athletes from 14 high schools within the county.
This year’s Ellis County High School Sports Awards teams will have a slightly different format. Instead of first and second teams, all honorees will be presented equally as members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards team and honorable mentions will be listed separately. Also, instead of coach of the year awards for each sport, we will be compiling a list of finalists for overall Coach of the Year awards in the spring that will encompass all sports.
The All-Ellis County volleyball team was chosen based on a combination of criteria: season statistics, team advancement in the playoffs, postseason honors achieved, previous All-Ellis County selections, recommendations from head coaches, and direct observation of players by the Daily Light staff.
This year’s All-Ellis County football team will be announced in next weekend’s Daily Light.
Members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards 2020-2021 Volleyball Team are, listed alphabetically:
• Player of the Year Finalists
Kate Morgan, Sr., Waxahachie
Elizabeth Schmidt, Sr., Midlothian Heritage
Aryn Walton, Sr., Midlothian
• Team members
Kenna Buchanan, Soph., Midlothian
Jh’Kyah Head, Sr., Waxahachie
Tessa Henry, Sr., Ovilla Christian
Avery Long, Sr., Waxahachie
Macey Maxwell, Sr., Palmer
Jenna McMichael, Soph., Midlothian
Kate Morgan, Sr., Waxahachie
Audrey Nunes, Sr., Ovilla Christian
Meagan Price, Sr., Maypearl
Elizabeth Schmidt, Sr., Midlothian Heritage
Emma Smithey, Sr., Waxahachie
Aryn Walton, Sr., Midlothian
• Honorable mention
Rhali Adams, Jr., Midlothian Heritage
Killian Armstrong, Jr., Midlothian
Lex Berryman, Jr., Maypearl
Hayden Brunson, Sr., Midlothian Heritage
Karsyn Curry, Sr., Midlothian
Marlee Hopkins, Sr., Ovilla Christian
Zoe Huskins, Jr., Maypearl
Kennedy King, Jr., Midlothian
Brooke O’Neal, Sr., Red Oak
Megan O’Neal, Sr., Red Oak
Callie Ralston, Jr., Ferris
Keri Scott, Jr., Italy
Brooklyn Steinmetz, Jr., Italy
Grace Sweeney, Fr., Midlothian Heritage
Nanea Storm, Sr., Maypearl
London Upchurch, Fr., Ovilla Christian
Carsen Young, Sr., Maypearl