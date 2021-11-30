SAGU nets 5 all-SAC volleyball selections

SAGU Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY — SAGU freshman volleyball standout Tessa Glick was named the Sooner Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year, headlining a group of five SAGU volleyball players who were named to the 2021 all-conference teams.

Glick supplied the Lady Lions with 4.31 digs and 0.26 aces per set this season and was named Sooner Athletic Second Team All-Conference. Glick, a freshman from Fort Worth, notched two 30-dig performances this year and SAC defender of the week for Oct. 18-24. On the year, Glick totaled 556 digs and .950 receiving percentage. She ranked third in the SAC in digs and fifth in digs per set.

Alexis Mealer and Riley Burcham were both named Sooner Athletic First Team All-Conference. Mealer ranked second in the conference with 420 kills on the year averaging 3.59 kills per set. Mealer also ranked second in the SAC in points, finishing with 463 in her 117 sets played. Burcham finished ranked first in assists in the Sooner Athletic Conference with 1,344. She averaged 10.42 assists per set in her 129 sets played.

Along with Newcomer of the Year Glick, Emma Tompkins was named Sooner Athletic Second Team All-Conference. Tompkins finished the year leading the SAC in total blocks with 145. She also ranked first in blocks per set with 1.12. Tompkins ranked sixth in the SAC with a .290 hitting percentage, and she totaled 261 kills in her 129 sets played.

Finally, Ava Myers was named Sooner Athletic All-Conference Honorable Mention. Myers finished the year with 381 kills, ranking fifth in the SAC. She also ranked second in the SAC in service aces with 50, averaging 0.39 service aces per set.

As a team, the Lady Lions ended the 2021 season ranked first in the Sooner Athletic Conference in blocks, digs, opponent's hitting percentage, opponent's assists, and opponent's kills. The SAGU defense was a point of emphasis for the team all season.

The Lady Lions also ranked fifth in hitting percentage and fourth in assists, kills, and service aces.

SAGU ended its historic season with a 26-9 record and a 15-5 conference record. For the first time in program history, SAGU won the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament and received an automatic bid into the NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship Tournament.