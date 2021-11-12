Lady Lions advance to SAC semifinals

SAGU Athletics

SAGU volleyball put together a complete game and capitalized on Oklahoma Panhandle State's mistakes as they swept the Aggies in the opening quarterfinal round of the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday night.

The Lady Lions took all three sets with scores of 25-13, 25-17, and 25-14 and only trailed the Aggies twice, which came in the first three points of set one.

SAGU began the night on fire against OPSU. In the first set, SAGU went on a 7-0 run to take an 8-2 lead. Alexis Mealer and Emma Tompkins both added two kills each during the 7-0 run in what would be a big night for the Lady Lions offense.

They went on to take the set one win 25-13 and started set two taking 12 of the first 18 points scored. SAGU totaled 16 kills in the second set and took the 25-17 win. The Lady Lions went on to finish the job in set three as they cruised to a 25-14 win giving them the match victory.

Offensively, the Lady Lions totaled 43 kills hitting .283 as a team. Defensively, they totaled 63 digs. Mealer led the SAGU offense with 14 kills hitting .297 on the night while Abby Wells added 11 kills and hit a huge .600. Riley Burcham anchored the Lady Lions and put-up double-double numbers with 34 assists and 13 digs. Tessa Glick added 14 digs while Ava Myers gave the Lady Lions two aces, seven digs, and five kills.

SAGU volleyball was scheduled to face off against John Brown University in the SAC Tournament semifinals on Friday evening in Oklahoma City at Abe Lemons Arena.