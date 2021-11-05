Lady Lions drop match at TWU in 4 sets

SAGU Athletics

FORT WORTH — The SAGU volleyball team fell to Texas Wesleyan University at the Sid Richardson Center on Tuesday night in four sets.

In front of a boisterous crowd, the Rams were able to capitalize on the turning points of each set. In the first set, the Rams went on a 9-0 run to take a 19-12 lead, and eventually, back-to-back kills would give Texas Wesleyan the set victory, 25-19. In the second set, the Rams went on an 11-3 run, but the Lady Lions fought their way back as they tied the match at 16-all. After exchanging point for point, SAGU was able to end the set on an Emma Tompkins kill securing the 25-23 victory for the Lady Lions.

Texas Wesleyan went on to win the next two sets after they put together streaks of 9-1 and 10-1 in the third set and a couple of 4-0 rallies in the fourth set. The Rams were able to gradually maintain their lead throughout SAGU's high-powered offensive spurts.

The SAGU volleyball team hit .180 for the match, which includes hitting .395 in the second set that the Lady Lions won.

Three SAGU players saw double digit kills on the night, led by Abby Wells who totaled 16 kills and hit .243 for the match. Alexis Mealer followed with 15 kills, and Ava Myers added 12 kills and 9 digs. Tessa Glick led the SAGU backcourt with 20 digs while Faith Marroquinn and Riley Burcham added 10 digs each. Burcham also totaled 43 assists giving her a double-double for the night.

The Lady Lions now sit at 21-8 on the year and 14-5 in Sooner Athletic Conference play, with their final two matches of the regular season scheduled for Thursday at Wiley College in a non-conference matchup in Marshall, and against John Brown University on Friday night in the Sheaffer Center Gymnasium for their final regular season game.

The Lady Lions will then begin to gear up for the SAC tournament. They are currently in third place in the conference.