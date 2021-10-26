Lady Lions bounce back against USAO

SAGU Athletics

CHICKASHA, Okla. — The SAGU Lady Lions bounced back from a tough loss on Friday night against Mid-America and took a four-set victory over Science and Arts on Saturday with scores of 25-12, 23-25, 25-18, and 25-12.

SAGU dominated the match statistically as they totaled 51 kills compared to the Drovers’ 37 kills. Defensively both teams were even up front with 9 blocks, but the Lions had 81 digs compared to USAO's 65.

Ava Myers led the Lions with 15 kills and Alexis Mealer added 12 kills. Riley Burcham had 44 assists and led the team with 5 blocks; and Tessa Glick led the back row with 44 digs on the day.

Glick, a freshman from Fort Worth, entered the 30-dig club for the second time this year and has been named the SAC Defender of the Week by the league.

Glick added two aces against the Drovers as well. Glick also recorded a career-high 34 digs on Oct. 15 against St. Thomas (Texas). Glick supplied the Lions with 5.67 digs and 0.33 aces a set during the last week. Glick owns averages of 4.09 digs and 0.42 aces per set while leading the Lions’ defensive backcourt during the 2021 season.

SAGU volleyball sits at 19-7 on the year and 12-4 in Sooner Athletic Conference play with hopes to make a big push in their last three conference games of the year and in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament. The Lions will face SAC first-place team Wayland Baptist on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Sheaffer Center.