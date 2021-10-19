TCU’s Nalls shines on TV

Barbara Boxleitner

Daily Light correspondent

Playing in the Big 12 Conference, Audrey Nalls is getting a lot of TV exposure.

The Waxahachie High School graduate and her Texas Christian University volleyball teammates regularly have been featured on ESPN family channels.

"It's exciting, of course," the junior said. "We try to keep it exciting and high energy wherever we go."

She said she and her teammates were able to train together during the summer. "We got to have an actual training session. We had open gyms," she said. "That helped a lot."

Through 16 matches, the 6-foot-1 outside hitter ranked fifth on the team with 1.90 kills per set and 1.44 digs per set.

"I'm trying to swing high and hard," she said. "The blocking is a lot different (from high school)."

She had season highs of 16 kills, 13 digs and two service aces in a home match against Houston Baptist. During the third set, which TCU lost, she had five of the team's final six points on kills.

"They put me in when we were down," she said. "I could see the team needed some kind of motivation."

Nalls had 10 kills and nine digs against Southern Methodist and eight kills and nine digs against Iowa State. "A lot of it's been the ability to read what the hitter's going to do," she said about the keys to handling opponents' attacks.

She has this year and next year of indoor eligibility remaining, though she wants to use her fifth year to play beach volleyball, instead of indoor, for the school.

More women's volleyball

University of Texas at Arlington sophomore libero Alli Wells was named Oct. 5 as the Sun Belt Conference defensive player of the week. The Waxahachie graduate was cited for her 7.25 digs per set in two matches. She also received the conference honor four weeks earlier.

University of Texas at Tyler setter Taylor Stoops tied her season high of 25 assists during a win against Midwestern State. The Waxahachie alumna led players from both teams in assists and had eight digs and a team-high three service aces.

Freshman middle blocker Tessa Henry had three kills for Southern Nazarene University against Cameron. The Ovilla Christian product added one dig and one set assist.

Dallas Baptist University freshman hitter Audrey Nunes had a season-high 13 kills at Southeastern Oklahoma State. Also from Ovilla Christian, she had 10 digs to record her third double-double.