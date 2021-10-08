SAGU rallies to defeat John Brown

SAGU Athletics

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The SAGU volleyball team battled John Brown for five sets but came away with a 3-2 victory to improve to 13-2 overall and 7-2 in conference.

The Lions and Golden Eagles exchanged set wins as JBU took set one 25-20, SAGU took set two 25-21, JBU took set three 25-20, and SAGU finished the match with a 25-21 win in set four and a 25-13 win in set five.

The Lions defense was on fire once again as they had 16 blocks and 82 digs as a team on Saturday afternoon. Leading the way was Emma Tompkins with eight total blocks and Tessa Glick with 24 digs.

The fifth set saw drama as the Lions were down 10-13, but it was Kya Bock who served four straight points after an Alexis Mealer kill to ultimately give the Lions a 15-13 set five win and the match victory.

Alexis Mealer led the SAGU offense with 18 kills on 46 swings and only two errors ending the match with a .348 hitting percentage. Ava Myers followed suit with 17 kills while Emma Tompkins had 11 kills and hit .333. Riley Burcham anchored the team with 47 assists, six kills, two aces, three assist blocks, and 17 digs.

With this win the Lions sit in second place in the Sooner Athletic Conference, and four teams in the SAC now have an 8-2 conference record.