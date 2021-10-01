SAGU drops SAC match to TWU in 5 sets

SAGU Athletics

The Sheaffer Center was buzzing on Tuesday night as the SAGU volleyball team took on rival Texas Wesleyan University. The match turned out to be an instant classic once again as the Lions and Rams battled for five straight sets. Ultimately, the Lions fell 3-2.

Set one started with a big 25-14 Texas Wesleyan win over SAGU, but the Lions bounced back in the next two sets winning 25-19 and 25-23.

Defense was the name of the game Tuesday night as the Rams had 97 digs and 21 total blocks while the Lions had 84 digs and 17 total blocks.

SAGU ultimately fell in the next two sets 25-19 and 15-12, but these two evenly matched teams showed why they are two of the best in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

The Lions now sit at 13-5 on the year and 7-2 in conference. They hold second place in the Sooner Athletic Conference standings.

Alexis Mealer led the SAGU offense with 24 total kills, and Riley Burcham added 46 assists on the night. Tessa Glick once again led the Lions defense with 21 digs, and Samantha Rico added 18 digs while Madison Petten added 11 digs.

The Lions will be in Siloam Springs, Ark. on Saturday as they take on John Brown University. Game time is set for 1 p.m.