SAGU netters stay perfect atop SAC

SAGU Athletics

The SAGU volleyball team picked up two more Sooner Athletic Conference wins last weekend as they remained undefeated (6-0) in conference play and took sole possession of first place in the conference.

The Lions swept the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in three sets on Friday night, winning each match by a margin of seven or more points.

Alexis Mealer and Ava Myers led the Lions with eight kills each, and Emma Tomkins followed with seven kills. Tomkins led the SAGU defense with six total blocks, and Tessa Glick added 11 digs to continue her stellar year as a defensive specialist. Coming off her SAC Setter of the Week award, Riley Burcham totaled 28 assists on the night.

In total the Lions led the Drovers in kills, aces, blocks, assists, and digs as they took a 3-0 victory.

The Lions saw their toughest conference match of the season on Saturday as they defeated Mid-America Christian in five sets after being down 2-0.

The Evangels defeated the Lions in the first two sets 25-22 and 25-16.

In set one, MACU finished seven points in a row to tie up the set. They would then go on to finish three straight points to win set one. The Evangels continued to show their fight as they defeated the Lions again 25-16 in set two thanks to a few costly mistakes by the Lions.

Down 2-0, the Lions showed why they are the SAC first-place team as they came back to win the next three sets, 25-23, 25-10, and 15-6.

SAGU began to find a rhythm in the third set as they fought to stay alive and finished a close 25-23 set win. The fourth set brought out a dominant effort from the Lions as they finished eight points in a row to take a 17-6 lead. The Lions went on to finish the next eight of 12 points scored to take a 25-10 set victory and tie the game 2-2.

The fifth set saw fight from both teams as they battled, but it was SAGU that finished six points in a row to take an 11-5 lead and followed quickly with four straight points to finish the game and take the victory in five sets.

Mealer led the way with 13 kills, while Abby Wells followed with 11 kills, and Myers had 10 kills.

Burcham continued her stellar performance earning a double-double with 37 assists and 15 digs. Glick added 17 digs while Madison Petten added 15 digs.

With these two wins, SAGU volleyball moves to 12-3 on the year and 6-0 in conference play holding sole possession of first place in the SAC.

The Lions were scheduled to continue conference play with another tough matchup against Wayland Baptist on Friday evening in Plainview. Wayland Baptist is currently in 2nd place in SAC action.

The Lions will then face Oklahoma Panhandle State on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Goodwell, Okla.