SAGU volleyball 3-0 over weekend

SAGU Athletics

The SAGU volleyball team was on the road this weekend playing three matches, two of which were conference matchups, and came out undefeated to put them in first place in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

The Lions (10-3, 4-0) faced Central Christian and Sterling College on Friday in McPherson, Kan., and Langston University on Saturday in Langston, Okla.

The Lions cruised to a sweep in their opening match of the weekend over Central Christian. On Friday afternoon. The Lions defeated the Tigers by a margin of 11 or more points in each of the three sets played. The Lions dominated in every facet of the game ending the match with 43 kills, 9 aces, 41 assists, and 42 digs. As a team SAGU hit .365.

Alexis Mealer led the SAGU offense with 17 kills, hitting .519 and Emma Tomkins added 12 kills on just 18 swings, hitting .611. Riley Burcham added 37 assists and Faith Marroquinn had 13 digs.

The Lions’ hot streak continued on Friday evening as they defeated Sterling College in three straight sets. After a hard fought first set, which ended 25-22, the Lions pulled away defeating the Warriors 25-8 in the second set and 25-9 in the third set. As a team, the Lions hit .402 with 42 total kills, 5 aces, 7 blocks, 40 assists, and 37 digs.

Ava Myers led the SAGU offense with 10 kills, hitting .438 and Abby Wells added 9 kills, hitting .438. Tomkins added 8 kills on just 13 swings, hitting .462 with 2 solo blocks and 3 assist blocks giving her 1.166 blocks per set. Marroquinn had 19 digs and Tessa Glick added 9 digs and 2 kills from the back row, hitting .500.

SAGU saw its hardest match of the weekend against Langston University, a fellow member of the Sooner Athletic Conference. SAGU defeated Langston in four sets with scores of 25-23, 26-24, 22-25, and 25-20.

The Lions will continue their conference schedule hosting University of Science and Arts at home on Friday at 6 p.m., and Mid-America Christian on Saturday at 1 p.m.