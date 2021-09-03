Willis named to Sun Belt weekly honors

Daily Light report

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After leading the University of Arkansas-Little Rock to a 3-0 start to the year, Zanobia Willis of Red Oak has been named the Sun Belt's Defensive Player of the Week.

Willis, a Trojan middle blocker, recorded 16 total blocks over the weekend, a mark that leads the Sun Belt Conference and ranks 37th nationally. Her average of 1.45 blocks per set also leads the Sun Belt Conference.

Her seven total blocks to open the season against Louisiana Tech helped UA Little Rock to an easy, sweeping win. The Trojans also beat in-state rival Arkansas for the first time in the program's history. Willis' performance against the Razorbacks, who were receiving votes in the Top 25 poll, was exemplary. She recorded five blocks and also put down seven kills with an astounding .467 hitting percentage as UA Little Rock recorded a statement win in Fayetteville.

This is the first Sun Belt Player of the Week honor for Willis in her career.