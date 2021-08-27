Crownover adjusts to new position

Barbara Boxleitner

Daily Light correspondent

Volleyball player Courtney Crownover embraced a position change the past season.

Actually, the Waxahachie High School graduate responded by having a stellar spring for University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.

Listed as a right side hitter, she assumed setting duties.

One of three Lady Lions to play all 54 sets, she led the team with 322 assists and finished ninth in the Lone Star Conference with 5.94 assists per set.

Crownover was named to the all-conference team and conference all-tournament team.

"I definitely exceeded my expectations. I'm kind of hard on myself," she said. "I did fairly well for being put into a new position. I hadn't set for four years.

"The hardest part was to remember how to set. That was kind of challenging," said the 5-foot-9 Crownover, who had a career-high 38 assists and added 13 digs during a five-set loss to Midwestern State. "I worked really hard to earn a front-row rotation spot."

She finished with 113 kills, 171 digs and 18 service aces, all second on the squad. She had two triple doubles (kills, assists, digs) and 10 double doubles.

"She has what we call an IT factor," Arkansas-Fort Smith head coach Jane Sargent said. "She's passionate. She's a competitor.

"She's one of our best servers. She is such a winner. That kid has no fear," she said.

Twice Crownover had a season-high 19 digs, and she had a career-high 18 kills and season-best .531 hitting percentage against Oklahoma Christian.

Her overall .245 hitting percentage was an improvement over that her first season and was one of the better percentages among the hitters who played every set.

"Her freshman year she had a lot of hitting errors because she just went for everything," Sargent said. "She has a little more ball control and more shot selection.”

More women's volleyball

University of Texas at Arlington sophomore Alli Wells has been named the Sun Belt Conference preseason libero of the year and defensive player of the year. The libero out of Waxahachie High is on the preseason all-conference team as well.

Sophomore setter Ragan Ward had five assists for Northwestern State University of Louisiana during a win in an exhibition match against University Louisiana at Lafayette. The Waxahachie alumna had one dig.

Samford University defensive specialist Kate Morgan had eight digs, two service aces, one assist and one kill against University of Alabama in an exhibition. Another from Waxahachie High, the true freshman started.

