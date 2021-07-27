Willis earns AVCA team academic award

Daily Light report

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Zanobia Willis of Red Oak has been honored for academic excellence as a member of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's volleyball team.

UA Little Rock's volleyball program was honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association with its 16th AVCA Team Academic Award. The Trojans were further honored by being named to the AVCA's Team Academic Honor Roll.

The award, bestowed for the team's academic achievements during the 2020-2021 academic year, marks the 11th time in 12 seasons the Trojans have been recognized for their scholarly achievements. UA Little Rock first earned the team honor for the 1997-98 academic year.

The Trojans are one of 243 Division I volleyball programs to receive the team academic award and one of only three programs in the state of Arkansas to be honored. UA Little Rock is the only program in Arkansas to receive team academic honor roll honors.

The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.3 cumulative team GPA on a 4.0 scale or a 4.1 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.

Additionally, the top 20 percent of team GPAs from each division are designated as Team Academic Honor Roll schools, representing the highest scholarly achievement in the sport.