SAGU reaches SAC volleyball semis

SAGU Athletics

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The Southwestern Assemblies of God University volleyball team was back in action on Wednesday to play against John Brown University in the quarterfinals of the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament.

In the first set both teams picked up where they left off in their last match up, but JBU was able to pull out the first set 25-22. It was all Lady Lions from that point on, as they won the next three sets (25-21, 25-19, 25-22).

Riley Burcham’s 49 assists and Faith Marroquin’s 27 digs highlighted the Lady Lions’ dominant night.

Alexis Mealer had a solid night with 17 kills, and Ava Meyers added another double-double with 10 kills and 19 digs. Freshman Abby Wells had 16 kills on a .429 hitting percentage.

SAGU finished with 59 kills and 53 assists.

The Lady Lions advanced to Friday’s SAC semifinals at the Abe Lemons Arena in Oklahoma City against the No. 1 seed, Oklahoma City University.