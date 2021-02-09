WHS-ex Wells eyes spring improvement

Barbara Boxleitner

Daily Light correspondent

Alli Wells secured the first superlative award of her college volleyball career during the fall portion of this year's schedule.

The Waxahachie High School graduate isn't letting up during the University of Texas at Arlington's spring matches.

The sophomore was named the Sun Belt Conference defensive player of the year and earned a spot on the all-conference first team.

"I knew what I could do," the 5-foot-6 defensive specialist/libero said. "I just needed an opportunity to prove myself."

Three times Wells was the conference's defensive player of the week, which inspired her to aim for the superlative award. "I always knew that could be one of my future goals," she said. "I didn't think it would come so quickly."

She used the 2020 spring to work on her skills and wasn't the only one happy to resume workouts. "I was amazed at how eager my team was to get back in the gym and to get lifting," she said. "We all made each other better every day."

In playing all 18 fall matches, Wells finished with a team-high 435 digs, 74 assists and 12 service aces. She had a career-high 45 digs in a five-set loss to Louisiana.

Through the first four spring matches, she had at least 15 digs in each. She had 19 digs and a season-high nine set assists against Abilene Christian University.

"She continues to develop as a core leader, learning how to get the most out of those around her," UT Arlington head volleyball coach J.T. Wenger said, noting that she has made huge strides in understanding the game and in her serve receive. "She works very hard."

More women's volleyball

Waxahachie resident Temi Fayiga had 23 set assists for Ouachita Baptist University (Ark.) against Southern Arkansas. The redshirt sophomore setter added six digs.

Men's basketball

Starting guard Qua Grant had 22 points for West Texas A & M University against Angelo State. The former Indian added six rebounds and five assists.

Also from the Indians, JT Warren had a season-high 11 points and two assists for West Texas against Angelo State.

Jacksonville College freshman Colbie Holiman had a season-high six points against Bossier Parish Community College. The Red Oak High alumnus had four rebounds and one assist.

