K-State‘s Martin hits milestones

Daily Light report

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State senior setter Shelby Martin of Waxahachie was named Big 12 volleyball Offensive Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 27.

In a five-set victory last Friday, Martin turned in K-State's first triple-double since the 2014 season with 11 kills, 10 digs and 38 assists. The senior setter's career-high kill total came on just 13 swings, as she hit .769. In Thursday's straight-set win over Oklahoma, Martin handed out 39 assists (13 per set) in defeating OU for the first time since 2017.

Martin also achieved the career mark of 3,000 career assists on Saturday against Texas Tech.

Martin concluded her prep career by leading the Indians to a 42-9 overall record and a 14-0 mark in district play in her senior season under legendary coach Sandy Faussett-Stoops. Waxahachie was 112-30 with Martin on the roster while winning multiple district championships.

Martin tallied 695 kills, 847 assists, 126 aces and 91 blocks in her three-year prep career. She starred for three seasons at East Carolina University before transferring to K-State for her senior year.