SAGU trio earns honors after big upset

SAGU Athletics

In a week that saw Southwestern Assemblies of God University’s volleyball program take down No. 22-ranked Texas Wesleyan University, the celebration didn’t stop with the win.

In true upset fashion, it was announced this week that the volleyball team swept all three Player of the Week award winners from the Sooner Athletic Conference. The young core stepped up for the Lady Lions last Friday night and applied the pressure needed for a huge confidence-building win.

Freshman Abby Wells is the Attacker of the Week. In Friday night’s game she was consistent and played a big part as a freshman. She finished the game with18 kills and hit .359.

The Defender of the Week is Aeriel Horton, a senior from Waxahachie. Horton played brilliantly and led the Lady Lions to the upset. She had a memorable night including several huge blocks at the net. She led the Lady Lions with 19 kills and 28 digs

Tori Richard-Burns, a freshman, had a career night for the Lady Lions that resulted in her first Setter of the Week award. She ran the offense to perfection and finished the game with 33 assists and 8 digs.

Next Friday, Nov. 13, the Lady Lions will take on Mid-America Christian University in Oklahoma City. Start time is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Cano honored

SAGU freshman Kyleigh Cano has been selected as Sooner Athletic Conference women’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week.

Cano has set the conference on fire with her offensive ability and as a freshman has led the Lady Lions in scoring. Last week against Louisiana State University-Shreveport, she delivered by assisting on the first goal after LSU-S took a quick lead 2-0. Then she scored the second goal to tie the game up and shift the momentum towards the Lady Lions, who went on to win the game.

In the last three games Cano has scored a total of 4 goals, 2 of which were game winners. Also, she added with 3 assists in the last three games.